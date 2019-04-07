Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue murder; victim identified

The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest in connection to Saturday's murder investigation on North Clinton Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Ronald Pilgrim Jr. of Greece was arrested on Central Avenue after 9 p.m. on Saturday by members of RPD's Tactical Unit.

In a press release, the Rochester Police Department say that 23-year-old Cherylann A. Jackson was found deceased in apartment #302 at 1616 North Clinton Avenue on Saturday. An investigation found that Jackson had been stabbed multiple times.

RPD's Major Crimes Investigation team worked throughout the day to find the suspect responsible, eventually leading to Pilgrim's arrest.

Pilgrim will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m.