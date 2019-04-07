Ontario County Sheriff's deputies responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to a reported disturbance at Belhurst Castle in Geneva.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to a reported disturbance at Belhurst Castle in the town of Geneva. An investigation led to the arrest of John Volker, 44, of Webster.

Volker was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing following a physical altercation, according to deputies.

Volker was arraigned and sent to Ontario County Jail on $1,500 cash and $3,000 bail.