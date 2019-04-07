NYSP have charged Roger Buckman with second-degree reckless endangerment and a citation for allegedly violating the burn ban in the Victor brush fire from Sunday. The blaze forced two homeowners to evacuate and burned through 30 acres.

VICTOR — Thinking wildfires brings to mind devastating burns like those out west. But Sunday’s brush fire that ripped through nearly 30 acres of wet field in Victor shows the Finger Lakes is not immune.

“No small fire indeed. Almost 30 acres. A lot of hard work by a lot of good people prevented this from becoming worse,” tweeted Fishers, NY IAFF-4907, the union representing employees of Fishers Fire District. No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged thanks to quick response by multiple fire crews including those from Fishers, Victor, Farmington, East Bloomfield, Mendon and Cheshire.

The blaze started around 3:45 p.m. and was contained within about an hour, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer with state police Troop E. Due to fire crews at work, a portion of Route 251 was closed from about 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. As a precaution, two homes were evacuated. There was one person in each of the homes and they were able to return “within a short period of time” on Sunday, O’Donnell said. The homes were not close to being in danger of fire, “but we were worried about the wind,” he said.

State police charged Roger Buckman with second-degree reckless endangerment. Buckman was also cited with violating the state’s burn ban. O'Donnell said Buckman was at the scene. State police are working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Ontario County District Attorney’s Office on a full investigation.

The statewide burn ban runs from March 15 through May 15. That is the period when 47 percent of all fire department-response wildfires occur, according to the DEC.

“There is a burn ban in affect for a reason ... this was a swamp on fire. Moist ground does not stop fire from spreading above ground level,” tweeted Fishers, NY IAFF-4907.

“A great example of why it is very important to observe the open burn ban implemented by the NYS DEC.”

DEC data shows that 90 percent of wildfires in New York state are caused by humans while lightning is responsible for 5 percent. The state has no consistent wildfire season. “The wetlands of western New York and New York City frequently burn as weather conditions allow. These fires are not only spectacular in their intensity but quite often threaten nearby homes, businesses or improvements …” according to the DEC.

The state tightened burn ban regulations in 2010 over wildfire worries. According to the DEC, since then the state has seen 46 percent fewer spring wildfires caused by debris burning in upstate New York.