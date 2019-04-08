The Bright Raven Gymnastics boys teams competed in the 2019 USA Gymnastics New York State Championships at The College at Brockport, emerging with 10 state champions and many qualifying to advance to regional competition.

The Level 10 team finished in third place with Justin Ciccone, 15, of Greece, earning gold for his performance in the vault and all-around competitions. Ciccone went on to win in the Junior Elite competition, taking first place in floor exercise, vault, rings and high bar.

Aiden Arena, 15, of Fairport, earned three gold medals in the Level 9 competition, finishing first in parallel bars, high bar and all-around.

In the Level 7 competition, Mateo Poole, of Henrietta, took first place on the pommel horse and vault, and second all-around. Evan Gienau, of Henrietta, was first in floor exercise and third all-around.

The Level 6 team finished third, with Milo Anderson, of Fairport, winning first place on high bar and second place all-around.

In the Level 5 competition, Samuel Cohen, 11, of Brighton, took first place in parallel bars.

The Level 4 gymnasts earned fourth place as a team, with Elliot Sonneville, 7, of Walworth, earning first place in floor exercise, high bar and all-around.

In the junior developmental competition for ages 11-12, Charlie Dovichi, of Lima, took first place on rings and Matthew Rowe, of North Chili, earned first in floor exercise. In the ages 13-14 division, Deven Weeden, of North Chili, earned first place in floor exercise and Cameron Conheady, of Rochester, was third all-around.

Several members of the Bright Raven team qualified to advance in USA Gymnastics competition. Milo Anderson was named to the Level 6 state team by placing in the top 10 all-around across age divisions. He will travel to West Point on April 28 to compete in the Region 7 State Team Championships, where he will help New York take on teams from New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fourteen gymnasts competed in the Region VII Championships in Landover, Maryland: Drew Ahlstrom, Kash Ames, Milo Anderson, Ryan Buick, Justin Ciccone, Ryan Dugan, Evan Gieneu, Alex MacFarlane, Caleb Lantz, Mateo Poole, Cole Pringle, Ethan Rio, Luke Sykora and Taiga Tani.