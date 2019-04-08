The annual City Love gala will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on May 3 at the Historic German House, 315 Gregory St., Rochester.

The event will feature local food, beer and wine tastings, as well as auctions and raffles to support community projects. This year’s theme is “Funky Town.”

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and are available online and at ButaPub, 315 Gregory St., Rochester. Visit swpc.org/city-love for information.