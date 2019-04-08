Six-year-old Collin Humphrey, of Scottsville, reeled in a 10.89-pound, 27 1/4-inch brown trout to earn the top prize — the Bank of America Angler Award — at the annual Riedman Foundation Trout Derby on April 1.

In total, more than 350 participated in the 2019 derby, which benefits the Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park. The derby recognized nine additional anglers in three age categories.

Adults, ages 16 and older, prize winners include Jack Kleinman, 17, of Rochester, who reeled in a 7.53-pound, 24-inch brown trout securing first place; Christian Burkhart, age 17, of Rochester, who placed second with a 4.38-pound, 19.5-inch brown trout; and Doug Scharett, age 43, who took third place with a 3.63-pound, 18.25-inch brown trout.

Winners age 9-15 include Gavin Murray, age 9, of Webster, who reeled in a 3.28-pound, 21.75-inch steelhead securing first place; Neil Nayyar, age 14, of Rochester, who placed second with a 2.71-pound, 21-inch steelhead; and Joseph Caulkins, age 14, of Farmington, who took third place with a 1.41-pound, 14.50-inch brown trout.

Winners age 8 and younger include Alex Cirilla, age 6, of Penfield, who reeled in a 2.05 pound, 16.5-inch brown trout for first place; Hunter Grant, age 4, of Rochester, who placed second with a .50-pound, 10.25-inch brown trout; and Evan Oldenburg, age 8, of Rochester, who reeled in a 0.48 pound, 10.50-inch brown trout, securing third place.

Proceeds from the Riedman Foundation Opening Day Trout Derby help support operations at the Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park.

Call (585) 586-1670 for more information about the derby or about hatchery operations.