The Greece Performing Arts Society will celebrate 50 years of music-making with “Saturday Night Fever: Hits of the 1970s” at 7 p.m. on April 27 at Greece Arcadia High School, 120 Island Cottage Road, Rochester.

This year’s gala will showcase four GPAS ensembles: Greece Choral Society, directed by Rollo Fisher; Greece Community Orchestra, directed by Jonathan Allentoff; Greece Concert Band, directed by BJ Comer; and Greece Jazz Band, directed by Gary Samulski.

Rochester vocalists Michael DeLuca and Jeanie Gauldin will perform at the concert. DeLuca will sing “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Bless the Beasts and the Children,” and Gauldin will present “I Will Survive” and “Then Came You.”

The program includes “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “Dancing Queen,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “I Wish,” “Let’s Groove,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “The Reaper,” “Y.M.C.A.” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” as well as selections from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Shaft” and “The Wiz.”

Allentoff is the creative coordinator behind this 50th anniversary concert.

“It is an honor to collaborate with fellow GPAS music directors and board members, and to create a concert program filled with popular favorites for the entire family,” he said.

GPAS President Eric Vaughn Johnson encourages concertgoers to dress up with ‘70s disco outfits and participate in the costume contest. The semifinalists will be recognized at intermission.

“It’s all about having a good time and listening to some memorable music from a past decade proudly presented by four GPAS groups,” Johnson said.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Visit greeceperformingarts.org for information.