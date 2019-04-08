Canandaigua National Bank and Trust, Generations Bank, Fairport Savings Bank, Lyons National Bank and Savannah Bank are among the finalists for the New York Banking Choice Awards, presented by American Business Media, Banking New York magazine and Customer Experience Solutions LLC.

The Banking Choice Awards recognize banks that receive the highest ratings from their customers in four categories: customer service, technology, community contribution and overall quality.

The awards will honor the top three institutions in those four categories from each region of New York. An overall statewide winner will be named in each group.

“Customers can choose to bank wherever they want. The Banking Choice Awards determine which banks do it best,” said Vincent Valvo, president and CEO of American Business Media.

The honors will be awarded on April 23 in White Plains. The Banking Choice Awards are based on the results of the Banking Benchmarks, a measure of banking customer experience. These are independent of any financial institution and conducted by Customer Experience Solutions LLC.

In New York, over 367,000 reviews were conducted in a double-blind survey. Customer Experience Solutions did not know which banks consumers use before conducting the interview and recruited respondents were not told the subject of the survey was about banking.