The town of Penfield is accepting entries for its annual Memorial Day Essay Contest.

The contest is open to all middle school students grades 6-8 currently attending a Penfield school, or who live in Penfield.

Students are invited to write about “Why I Honor the American Flag.”

The cash prizes, sponsored by VFW Post 820, are $175 for first place, $125 for second place and $100 for third place. Essays are judged by a panel comprised of members of the American Legion Braman Post 1229.

“We are very lucky to be able to host this contest due to the generosity of the VFW,” said Tony LaFountain, town supervisor. “It is a privilege to see the talent of Penfield’s students in the thoughtful compositions they submit each year.”

The top three essays will be read by the authors at Penfield’s Memorial Day Ceremony on May 27.

Contest entries and submission forms can be submitted to the town of Penfield at Memorial Day Essay Contest c/o Penfield Recreation, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield, New York, 14526.

The entry deadline is May 10. All entries become the property of the town of Penfield. Call (585) 340-8651 or visit penfieldrec.org for complete entry rules and information.