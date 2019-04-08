Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts will hold its third annual Reach for the Stars benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 26 at Harro East Ballroom, 155 N. Chestnut St., Rochester.

The event will include dinner, music, dance and comedy performances by RA staff, and a silent auction. Funds will purchase instruments, as well as provide student arts and education resources.

RA will present the Dr. Barbara and Mr. Edward Cozine Individual Award to Alan Lockwood for his leadership, support and guidance during the build out of the school.

Tickets cost $75. Call (585) 225-4200, ext. 249 for information.