Following a national search, the Rochester Institute of Technology recently named Todd Jokl as dean of the College of Art and Design. He will start his new leadership role on Aug. 5.

“Todd brings to RIT deep academic experience combined with an engaging spirit and enthusiasm for driving multidisciplinary initiatives across a university,” said Ellen Granberg, RIT provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I look forward to working with him and to continue to advance the College of Art and Design as RIT’s creative hub.”

Jokl, currently the campus dean of the University of New Haven’s Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts in Connecticut, has served as a teacher and academic administrator for nearly two decades. Before his appointment at Lyme, he was a faculty member and chairman of the Department of Art and Design, and an assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven.

“The College of Art and Design is metaphorically and physically at the center of the RIT campus, providing a wonderful opportunity for the college to serve as a creative catalyst across all corners of the university,” Jokl said. “Along with the dynamic programs, faculty and students within the college, I’m also excited by the connection between creative disciplines with academic programs throughout RIT, and I am looking forward to elevating these collaborations even further.”

Jokl holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University, a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Connecticut and a doctorate in education from Southern Connecticut State University. He completed the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

“I take my relationship with the community very seriously,” Jokl said. “My family and I are eager to move to the Rochester area. The people at this university and the feel of the RIT campus and the broader Rochester community are very inviting and exciting for us. I look forward to helping lead the College of Art and Design in high-impact areas that will make a difference in the Rochester community and around the world.”