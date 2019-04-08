The Rochester Toy Library recently sent four large totes of toys to the Mendon Public Library to showcase the items available for loan from the Lincoln Library.

Throughout the month of April and into May, MPL patrons can check these toys out just like any other item. Additionally, Monroe County library cardholders have access to the toys throughout the year by visiting the Lincoln Branch or by requesting them online through the holds system.

To search for toys online, type “toy library” into the search bar and then filter by toy on the left side of the screen. Over 275 toys are available for routing to local branches. Toys can be returned to any library.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.