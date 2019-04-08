The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will present its 2019 Entrepreneur Wall of Fame awards on April 24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rochester, 1111 Jefferson Road.

Eight winners will be recognized: Mark Assini, Community Champion Award; Ruth Balkin, special recognition; Kevin Beckford, Leadership Award; Steve DiPaolo, Steve Royal Lifetime Achievement Award; Lee Drake, Consultant’s Consultant Award; Laurie Enos, Dave Young Dedicated Service Award; Kayla Jenkins, Linda Halliburton Friend of RPCN Award; Michele Liddle, Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The gala will open with registration and networking at 5:30 p.m. before dinner. Tickets cost $35 for RPCN members, $45 for guests. Visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.