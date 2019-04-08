CANANDAIGUA — The unfinished structure on Lakeshore Drive that has stood in its skeletal state since work was halted in 2015 may not warrant critics' "birdcage" nickname for much longer.

Late last month, developer Robert Murphy said he expected to close a financing deal that week, clearing the way for work to resume on the Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort and Hotel. On Monday, laborers were seen on site, marking underground utilities and undertaking similiar tasks.

The Ontario County Industrial Development Agency last month signed off on an authorizing resolution, a step toward the realization of 109 hotel rooms, 44 condos, restaurant and conference space that would replace the five-story shell.

Just over a year ago the project was in serious doubt, after a contractor had obtained a judgment of foreclosure and sale in 2017 and the property was to be auctioned off. Murphy and the contractor reached a deal on the $3.6 million owed early last year.

Murphy has estimated work could be finished as soon as 13 months after construction resumes, and that the resort would offer at least 85 full-time jobs.