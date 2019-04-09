Recognizing the shortage of skilled technicians in Greater Rochester, Monroe Community College is teaming up with area high schools for a new pilot program focused on strengthening the workforce pipeline through career and technical education.

Starting with the 2019-20 school year, Greece high school students can enroll in Introduction to Manufacturing, an MCC dual credit course. MCC will offer these students free tuition, books and supplies using a $1.5 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Program participants will have access to MCC’s Applied Technology Lab and gain hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing. Upon completion, Greece students will be fully employable. If they opt to continue their education, students are one semester away from completing a certificate program and 15 credit hours shy of an associate degree.

Kathryn Colicchio, assistant superintendent for student achievement and accountability, said the options available to Greece high school students are extensive and growing. Greece was the only suburban district selected to participate in this pilot.

“Skilled trades use robotics and automation, so the appeal is broad,” Colicchio said. “It’s also an opportunity for students to try something while they’re in high school and determine whether they want to pursue it as a career in the future.”

Greece hopes to enroll 20 or more students in the program’s first year, with room for expansion in the future. Interested students should speak with their counselor for more information.