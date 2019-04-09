As we approach the summer driving season, I would like to remind your readers the speed limit on all city streets in Canandaigua is 30 mph.

I live just past the 5 and 20 bridge over West Lake in Canandaigua, and a few weeks ago our dog, Nehi, was struck and killed right in front of our home and 7-year-old son. He was in the yard with our two dogs when the little (25 pounds) brindle mix couldn't resist the urge to greet the neighbor dog across the street. He was struck by a car traveling northbound and died instantly.

Our little buddy Nehi was a bit misguided by his instinct, and frequently chased after squirrels, birds, balls and even a few leaves would send him into the road. Once, the two dogs spent the night over at Yacht Club Drive chasing some creature, I think. You may have even caught me walking the dogs around town.

Embarrassingly, this was not the first encounter with a car for Nehi. Last November, I was in the yard with the dogs when a squirrel darted through the yard with our dog in pursuit right into the bumper of a northbound vehicle. Luckily he survived this mishap with only some bumps and bruises. He was not so lucky a few weeks ago.

We enjoy hanging out on our porch watching the world go by, but wish the majority of drivers would slow down. It's only 30 mph in the city. Have fun at the lake this summer and watch out, we still have Henry. He won't be in the front yard, but our kid might.

Donald Bruner

Canandaigua