Listen to Your Mother will showcase 13 local writers and their stories of motherhood at 7:30 p.m. on May 11 in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Society for the Protection and Care of Children, which supports children and their families in Greater Rochester.

“It’s feels incredible to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Listen to Your Mother Rochester this year,” producer Monica Gebell said. “The community has embraced this show with its whole heart, with many making it their own Mother’s Day weekend tradition.”

LTYM was created by founder and national director Ann Imig in 2010. Over the past nine years, local LTYM shows have been staged in up to 42 cities nationwide on or around Mother’s Day.

LTYM Rochester is organized by Corrie Spike Carter, of Fairport; Raquel Walker, of Irondequoit; and Gebell and Erin Julian, of Rochester.

“The power of the show begins with the bravery of the readers and quickly spreads throughout the theater in waves of emotion, laughter and connection,” said Spike Carter, director of LTYM Rochester. “The energy in the room shifts with each story. Sometimes it’s introspective, sometimes it’s empathetic and sometimes it’s sheer love. It’s really beautiful.”

This year’s cast members are Erica Bryant, Miki Davis, Elena Delhagen, Melanie Funchess, Susan Hynds, Jane Knickerbocker, Marvelous Marvin, Sara Oliveiri, Maxfield Orr, Terri Pease, Michielia Phillips, Alex Sanchez and Taylor Terrance.

Tickets cost $18.50 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit rocthemic.org for information.