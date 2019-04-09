Out of Pocket Inc. will continue its 11th anniversary season with “Barbecue Apocalypse” by Matt Lyle at 7:30 p.m. on April 26-28 and May 2-4 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

Three couples gather on the back deck of a modest suburban home for a mid-summer barbecue where the hosts, Mike and Deb, struggle with feelings of inadequacy about their home decor, clothes, careers, culinary skills, etc. A worldwide cataclysm, however, will change the rules of bourgeois success to the law of the jungle.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on April 26-27 and May 2-4, and 2 p.m. on April 28. Tickets start at $13. Visit muccc.org for information.