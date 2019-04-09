Paul Brady sent a letter to his family saying he was heading west

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man last seen March 30.

Paul Brady sent a letter to his family April 3 saying that he was leaving the area and headed west. He is believed to be headed toward to Arizona or New Mexico area. He is not believed to be in any danger, but his family is concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.

Brady is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and light complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office toll-free at 800-394-4560.