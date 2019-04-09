Eighteen students representing 10 different businesses pitched their fledgling companies and products to potential backers at the 10th annual Webster YEA! Investor Panel Event.

For the past decade, Webster Central School District has helped students at Webster Schroeder and Webster Thomas high schools learn about getting a small business off the ground through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. The winners at the March 27 event were Arianna Maggi and Bridget McNamara, of Comic Ninjas, a comic book series that addresses teen mental health issues through three ninja characters. Comic Ninjas will have emotional content that shows situations kids deal with on a daily basis, making the book more relatable. As this year’s Webster CSD YEA! winners, Maggi and McNamara will advance to the Saunders Scholars Competition that will take place May 3 at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Other Webster YEA! student entrepreneurs and their businesses include Daniel Card and Ben Welch, of Everyday Bottles; Brendan Frye and Samuel Serkizyuk, of Safety Net; Christopher Riek, Kyle Wilbert, Tyler Fitzak and Adam Sokolowski, of Backpack Clips; Ryan Darrow, of Darrow Lawn Service; Alex Berg, of Safety Net; Michael Giunta, of Adjacent Property Management; Shea Widell and Jackson Colucci, of Cold Front Taxidermy; Compton Baker and Tyler Race, of Race and Baker Barks; and Renee Sassone, of Smartass Technology.

Webster YEA! is a full year, in-school, project-based, hands-on class. It empowers students to start and run their own, real business or social movement. Webster YEA! would not be possible without the generosity of the investors. Webster CSD thanks the many businesses, organizations, and community members who help to make this program possible.

Throughout the past nine years, Webster YEA! has graduated more than 147 students, launched 83 businesses and financed more than $54,600 in startup funds. In addition, the program is supported by more than 42 community members and organizations each year.

Businesses or individuals should contact program teachers Scott Deuschle, Webster Thomas, at scott_deuschle@webstercsd.org or Mary Pat Guinane, Webster Schroeder, at marypat_guinane@webstercsd.org. to become involved with Webster YEA!.