Paul Brady of Farmington sent a letter to his family saying he was heading west; he was located in Nevada

The missing 68-year-old man from Farmington, NY, has been found safe.

Authorities found Paul Brady in the state of Nevada Tuesday.

According to Ontario County deputies, Brady was last seen on March 30.

He sent a letter to his family on April 3 saying that he was leaving the area and heading west.

He was believed to be headed to Arizona or New Mexico.

Although he was not believed to be in any danger, his family was concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.