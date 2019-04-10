Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. announced that CEM Properties LLC in Rochester joined its national franchise system.

The new office, now known as Weichert Realtors — Lilac Properties, is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate run by Broker/Owner Curt Amesbury.

“We’re extremely excited to take advantage of all the resources and support that Weichert provides to help our agents achieve individual success while growing our office’s local market share,” said Amesbury.

As part of the Weichert franchise network, agents at the New York affiliate can take advantage of training programs provided by Weichert to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry. The office will also be eligible to receive sales leads from the Weichert call center to help grow its local market share.

The Rochester agency also sees tremendous value in joining a national brand built by real estate agents.

“In our conversations, I could tell how genuine and passionate everyone at Weichert was about franchising,” said Amesbury. “They’ve ‘been there and done that’ with all-things real estate and know what works best.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest New York affiliate.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors — Lilac Properties and their clients to the Weichert family,” said Scavone. “Their office has a reputation for great customer service and they are highly regarded in Rochester and surrounding areas. The office also shares our client-first philosophy and is rooted in the region it serves.”

Weichert, Realtors — Lilac Properties is a full-service real estate company that specializes in residential real estate as well as property management, investment properties and mixed-use properties. The office serves Monroe County and surrounding areas.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors — Lilac Properties, 1580 Elmwood Ave., Suite 1F, in Rochester, visit cemproperty.com or call (585) 613-460.