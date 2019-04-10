CHS Mobile Integrated Health Care received a number of accolades at a recognition ceremony on March 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn in College Town.

The event was co-hosted by the Society for Total Emergency Programs the Monroe-Livingston Regional Emergency Medical Services council. MLREMS is a Regional organization that provides oversight and education to the EMS providers and departments in Monroe and Livingston Counties.

The Agency of the Year award is given to a local department that excels in furthering the mission of emergency medical services in the area. CHS remains a leader in the Monroe-Livingston system, offering numerous training opportunities for its staff, the greater community and other health care providers. Their focus was and remains community service, which includes emergency services, community CPR/AED and first aid training, emergency medical technicians and paramedic training, community paramedicine, blood pressure clinics, and health fair participation. In 2018, they trained 2,155 people in CPR/AED through their American Heart Association training center.

The Basic Life Support Provider of the Year is Jenna Cirincione. Cirincione is a full-time EMT with CHS MIHC. She began her career as an explorer with the organization and worked her way up to a full-time BLS position. She is on the board of directors and acts as director of operations for the for Rush Fire Department as well as serving as their director of operations. She maintains the most positive attitude and utmost compassion for her patients.

The Communications Specialist of the Year is Charles Vitale. Vitale was recognized through his role with the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department as Communications Specialist of the Year. Vitale also works part-time with CHS MIHC as a Communications Specialist.