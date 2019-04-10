Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Juanetia Calloway, Brittani Diamond and Ashlee Root, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Medaille College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Erin Clancy, Steven Daniszewski and Christian Vella, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn an average between 3.0 and 3.99.

Alyssa Brault, of Rochester, recently was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. Brault, a mass communications major, is on the tennis team at SUNY Oneonta.