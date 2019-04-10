The Fairport Public Arts Committee, with funding support from the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association, announced that it commissioned artist Juan Carlos Caballero-Perez to create a Public Art installation for exhibit in Kennelly Park, located in the heart of the village of Fairport.

This public artwork will be on temporary exhibit in Kennelly Park before being relocated to its permanent location along the historic Erie Canal. This artwork will be the first installation, of several planned, for the Fairport Public Art Trail.

The Artist was selected by a jury through an open call for art. The selected artist, Juan Carlos Caballero-Perez, is a Rochester metal artist and educator who works as a professor at Rochester Institute of Technology. Carlos earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts from Rochester Institute of Technology’s School for American Crafts and has several public installations throughout Rochester. His proposed sculpture, “Connection” is a stainless steel sculpture intended to reflect the rich history of Fairport and the Erie Canal.

The Fairport Perinton Merchants Association is the funding partner for this project. The FPMA’s mission is to stimulate members’ businesses within the village of Fairport and town of Perinton. They provide a forum to exchange ideas to enhance the promotion of Fairport and Perinton businesses. The FPMA contributes to community pride through sponsorship of organized events and activities. One of those activities, the Duck Race, held at Canal Days raises funds to support public art. With these funds, the FPMA and the Fairport Public Arts Committee commissioned the artwork, which will be installed at the end of May, and unveiled at Fairport Canal Days.