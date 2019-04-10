The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce will recognize the following individuals, organizations and projects at its 34th annual Community Awards Gala on April 25.

Arts and Culture Award: Greece Performing Arts Society and Greece Historical Society.

Building Award: Greece OB-GYN for new construction and T.C. Hooligans for renovation.

Business Person of the Year: David and Michael Perotto.

Economic Engine Award: Eastman Business Park.

First Responder of the Year: Chief Steven Mills from the Ridge Road Fire District.

Girlie Goodwin Citizen of the Year: Celia McIntosh from the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

History Award: Maureen Whalen.

Thomas E. Schommer Spirit of the Chamber Award: Thomas and Sharon Fein.

William E. Selke Senior Citizen of the Year: John Foy.

Young Professional of the Year: Heather Henderson.

“The annual Community Awards Gala is one of our favorite events,” said Sarah Lentini, Greece Chamber president and CEO. “It gives us great pleasure to highlight the outstanding individuals and organizations that make our community so exceptional. We are looking forward to celebrating and thanking our community’s best and brightest on April 25.”

The Greece Chamber annually recognizes exceptional individuals, business people and organizations whose business and volunteer activities demonstrate significant contributions to the community. Nominations are solicited and received throughout the community.

Visit greecechamber.org for information.