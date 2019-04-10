Seven offices for the town of Macedon will be on the ballot in this November’s election. Voters will select leaders who make decisions on the future of Macedon, so it’s an important election.

The seven offices are supervisor, town clerk, town justice, town councilman, superintendent of highways, receiver of taxes and assessments.

All offices are for four years. Some are part-time positions. Interested persons may contact the Wayne County Board of Elections for information.

Your political party leaders can also help. It’s an opportunity to be more than a concerned citizen.

Dorothy Mauser

Macedon