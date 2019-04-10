North Rose-Wolcott band and chorus students recently performed in a concert to celebrate national “Music in Our Schools” month.

Middle school and high school students performed in the North Rose-Wolcott High School Auditorium.

Principal Brian Read welcomed the audience before the concert and thanked them for supporting the music department.

The seventh and eighth grade choir performed under the direction of Brenna Griggs, followed by the fifth and sixth grade choir, directed by Kathryn Nash. The seventh and eighth grade band performed under the direction of Alex Richwalder.

The jazz ensemble, directed by Michael Witkiewitz, performed four pieces and an encore number. Then, the girls ensemble and mixed choir, both under the direction of Christine Schwind, sang several pieces. The symphonic band, directed by Witkiewitz, was the last act of the night.