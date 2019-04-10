Victors gymnasts compete in regionals

The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 Region 6 Level 7/8 Championships hosted by USA Gymnastics in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Aleah Nolan, of Irondequoit, placed first on floor exercise in the all-stars division of Level 7.

In the super team division of Level 7, Briana Hardman, of Irondequoit, placed second on floor exercise.

Arcadia MS holds anti-smoking poster contest

Health teachers at Arcadia Middle School recently challenged seventh graders to create anti-smoking/vaping posters.

Lilly DeFrees and Estefania Martinez-Munoz tied for first, Cassidy Pire took second place, and McKenna Powers-Stockwell came in third. Their designs are featured in a consolidated poster, which will be displayed in Greece schools.

The contest was created in response to a study revealing more than 3 million U.S. teens say they regularly vape with e-cigarettes.