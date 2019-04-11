The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes will plant pinwheel gardens around Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties to build awareness in the community around child abuse prevention.

These gardens will be located in front of area law enforcement agencies and other sites. Individuals can purchase their own pinwheel gardens for $20.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Darkness to Light community training will run April 22 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, and the Geneva and Penn Yan libraries will host events from 10 a.m. to noon April 27.

The Child Advocacy Center will hold its annual gala on June 7. Call 585-394-2573 or email jennifer@cacfingerlakes.org for information.