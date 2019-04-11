Ginny Clark, executive director of the Sands Family Foundation and former Constellation Brands executive, will give the commencement address at Finger Lakes Community College on May 18.

Clark recently retired as senior vice president for public affairs at Constellation Brands, following a more than 20-year career with the global corporation. She held several positions, including VP of corporate communications and VP for external affairs.

In her most recent role, she oversaw the company’s global philanthropy and local, state and federal government relations activities. She serves on the board of various nonprofits, including Mercy Flight Central. She spearheaded relief efforts in Haiti with InterVol to donate the company’s corporate jets after the 2010 earthquake.

Closer to home, she oversaw the construction of New York Kitchen and the Constellation Brands — Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, which sits on the FLCC campus. Clark continues to serve as president of the board of directors for both nonprofits.

Clark earned her associate degree from Herkimer County Community College, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

FLCC’s 51st commencement ceremony starts at 1:45 p.m. at CMAC. The event is broadcast on Finger Lakes TV. Visit flcc.edu/commencement for information.