Finger Lakes Community College will host the 17th annual Campus Authors Reading at 7 p.m. April 18 at the FLCC Honors House, 4340 Lakeshore Drive, Hopewell.

FLCC faculty and staff will share a mix of poetry and creative nonfiction in recognition of National Poetry Month in April.

This year’s readers are Barbara Murphy, of Brighton; Trista Merrill and Sam Samanta, of Canandaigua; Erin Brewer, of Farmington; Nick Aiezza, of Geneva; Curt Nehring Bliss and Nani Nehring Bliss, of Middlesex; Maureen Maas-Feary and David McGuire, of Rochester; Maureen Owens, of Seneca Falls; Jon Palzer, of Victor; and April Broughton, of Wolcott.

Admission is free. Call 585-785-1224 or email jon.palzer@flcc.edu for information.