Betsy Vinton, science department co-chair and upper school mathematics and science teacher at The Harley School, spoke at the 2019 Green Schools Conference and Expo in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on April 9.

Vinton presented alongside with Gretchen Hooker from the Biomimicry Institute on engaging students in science, technology, engineering and math; and sustainable design with biomimicry youth design challenges. Vinton leads The Harley School’s biomimicry club, which earned third place last year in the Biomimicry Institute’s national, inaugural Biomimicry Youth Design Challenge for its project, huMANGROVE. The presentation was attended by about 70 conference goers.

The Green Schools Conference and Expo was established by The Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council and the Green Schools National Network and celebrates the work being done by people, schools, campuses and organizations to push the green schools’ movement forward.