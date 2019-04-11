The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult programs
Monthly Talking Circle — Cultivating a Meaningful Inner Life: 2 p.m. on April 17. Talking circles invite all to come together for respectful and meaningful conversations. Registration is required.
Teen program
Wegmans Info Session for Teens, grades nine to 12: 6 p.m. on April 16. Join for a presentation about working for Wegmans. Registration is required.
Intro to Ukulele, ages 12-18: 6 p.m. on April 18.
Children’s programs
Mad Science Show!, all ages: 11 a.m. on April 15. Watch in amazement and explore mad science with fun experiments. Registration is required.
Fairy Stories and Houses, ages 5-12: 10:30 a.m. on April 17. Enjoy fairy stories and make a fairy house. Registration is required.
Mermaid meet and greet, ages 2 and older: 10:30 a.m. on April 18. Hear a mermaid story, make a craft and get a picture taken with Kat the Mermaid. Registration is required.
Irondequoit Public Library announces programs
The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.