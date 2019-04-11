Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. April 11. For all ages.

Ancestry.com Training: 2 p.m. April 11. Attendees will learn how to research their family trees using Ancestry.com. Registration required.

Art Club: 6 p.m. April 11. For all ages. Come explore art in different and creative ways.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. April 12. For ages 13-18. The program will include pizza and snacks, games, crafts, and other activities. Registration encouraged.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. April 15. For ages 18 and younger.

Cathy’s Creativity Club: 6 p.m. April 15. For ages 8-12. Participants will express their creativity by working with programming software that allows them to create their own games. Registration required.

Family Movie: 10 a.m. April 16. For all ages and families. Come in and enjoy a movie and popcorn. Call ahead to find out the movie title.

Teen Movie: 3 p.m. April 16. For ages 13-18. Come in and enjoy a movie and popcorn. Call ahead to see what movie we’re showing.

Ladies Night Out: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Participants will paint rocks to take home and display or hide around town. Materials provided. Registration required.

Art Lab: 6 p.m. April 17. For ages 8-12. Participants will discover their art skills in drawing, painting, watercolor and Zentangle doodling. Registration required.

Dementia Conversations: 6 p.m. April 17. The program will cover decoding behavioral messages, identifying common behavior triggers and strategies to intervene with common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Call (585) 760-5400 to register.

Fitness Fun: 10 a.m. April 18. For ages 8 and younger. Participants will dance out their energy to silly songs.

Science Club: 6 p.m. April 18. For all ages. The group explores all things science.

Jimmy C’s Magic Extravaganza: 10 a.m. April 19. For all ages and families. Jimmy C presents a high energy, interactive show full of magic, comedy and dance. Registration required.

Upcoming

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. April 20. For ages 2-7. The program will include storytime, a craft and an egg hunt in the library. Registration required.

Let’s Get Eggy: 11:30 a.m. April 20. For ages 8-12. The Easter program will include games, snacks and crafts. Registration required.

Passport Program: 6 to 8 p.m. April 24. County Clerk staff will provide various passport services, including expedited applications and photos. Call to register. Visit bit.ly/2pIKzzR for required documents and questions.

Project Drawdown: 6:30 p.m. April 25. Master Gardener Daryl Odhner will discuss the plan to reverse global warming. Registration required.

Roaring ‘20s and ‘30s Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. April 26. For people in their 20s and 30s. Prizes awarded to the winning team. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Graham Cracker Bunny Cottages: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 11. Participants and families will use graham crackers and their imaginations to create and decorate a bunny. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 12. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

Learn to Crochet: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 13. For ages 18 and older. The class will make a potholder, teaching and building stitching skills gained from previous classes. Bring one skein of cotton yarn. Registration required.

Spring Flower Stamping: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on April 13. For ages 18 and older. Deb Coller will demonstrate how to welcome spring with colorful flower stamps. Materials provided. Registration requested.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 15. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. April 15. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. April 16. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. April 17. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. April 17. Open to the public.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 18. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Yoga Story Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 19. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Children will hear stories while stretching and strengthening their bodies. Stories will inspire their minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

Upcoming

GPL Out on the Town: 10 a.m. April 20, Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester. Celebrate Earth Day by learning about environmental sustainability and ways to make a difference for wildlife and wild places. Registration required.

Linus Workshop for Teens: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20. For grades 6-12. Students will learn the basics of Linux. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.