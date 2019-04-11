The Ontario County 4-H tractor and farm safety course for 2019 wrapped up with the driving test at Monroe Tractor in Canandaigua.

All 15 participants passed: George Andrews and William Andrews, of Newark; Tucker Brickel and Jensen Rudat, of Canandaigua; Morgan Cowan, Peter Mueller, Samantha Naranjo, Stephanie Naranjo and Joshua Petterson, of Clifton Springs; Kyle Murphy, of Manchester; Isaiah Murphy, of Stanley; Evan Raes, of Phelps; Teddy Raes, of Geneva; Will Gage, of Penn Yan; and Elijah Wakeman, of Beaver Dams.

The eight-week course started with an interactive presentation by James Carrabba, agricultural safety specialist with the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health out of Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. Other sessions featured Steve Knopf, Bob Linehan and Chris Stewart at Monroe Tractor, and Duane Derick and Mike Wilson at Land Pro in Hall.

A highway safety session at the New York Steam Engine Association grounds had Jim Carrabba from NYCAMH and Sgt. Bernard Kennett give a presentation that included safety issues for the buggy-driving Mennonite community in the area.

A presentation by Kaitlyn Lutz from the Keseca Veterinary Clinic and Casey Kunes, of Hemdale Farms, covered the importance of safety around large animals. Their talk included a tour of the barns and robotic milking viewing area at Hemdale Farms. Next, Jim Ballerstein, of Cornell Agritech, talked about the importance of properly fitting personal protective equipment and safety around grain bins.

Practice driving sessions were held at the NYSEA grounds with Kyle Coryn and at American Equipment with Steve De Rycke.

Dan Cerneskie from the Canandaigua Emergency Squad presented “Stop the Bleed” to wrap up the session. All were required to pass the written test before taking the driving test.

Youth ages 14 and 15 who complete this program are certified to be employed on farms not owned by immediate family members. This year, youth are anticipating jobs on dairy, beef, horse, maple sugar and vegetable farms.

Call 585-394-3977 for information about 4-H agriculture programs in Ontario County.