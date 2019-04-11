MRB Group recently opened an office on Castle Street in Geneva, which will be home for the firm’s municipal services director, Matt Horn.

Horn formerly served as city manager for Geneva. MRB Group utilizes satellite offices in areas where it represents a number of communities.

The firm is the engineer of record for the city and town of Geneva, and supports municipal projects in Canandaigua, Hopewell, Lyons, Manchester, Penn Yan, Phelps and Waterloo.

MRB Group represents nearly 140 communities across the state. Visit smarterlocalgov.com for information.