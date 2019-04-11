The Penfield Players melodrama will be performed April 26-May 11 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield.

Performance dates for “Peril on the High Seas” are at 8 p.m. on April 26-27 and May 3-4 and 10-11. There will be a matinée performance at 2 p.m. on May 5. Advance tickets are $12 and tickets at the door are $15.

This show will be a production of Billy St. John’s ‘“Peril on the High Seas” or “Let’s Get Together and Do Launch,” directed by Jerry Argetsinger.

Set in the ’20s, “Peril on the High Seas” follows the exploits of Snively Swine and his partner, the Aracnia Webb, who set their sights on kidnapping and heiress, Merry Ann Sweet. Swine disguises himself as Sir Reginald Rottentot, a British nobleman, to gain the confidence of Merry. But Merry falls for the waiter, Cary De Mille.

“Melodramas have been some of the Penfield Players’ most popular productions and for good reason,” said director Jerry Argetsinger. “The villains are outrageous, the heroes are larger-than-life, and the comedy is over-the-top hilarious. ‘Peril on the High Seas’ has it all —

and with this stellar cast, it promises to be a family-friendly laugh riot you won’t want to miss.”

The cast features Karen Wilson as Mitzi, Nadine Heroux as Ritzi, Lupita Hahn as Ditzi, Mary Lou Mulvaney as Hedda Hooper, Katharine Sanford as Mary Pickaxe, Sandra Lowe-Dusel as Wanda Ketchum, Wyatt Doremus as Sgt. Willy Ketchum, Andrea Daszkiewicz as Merry Ann Sweet, Donna Carpino as Bea Good, Gordon Osburn as Captain Barney Kuhl, Joey Chacon as Skeet Suiter, Kiyomi Oliver as Cary De Mille, Margaret Cain as Aracnia Webb and Brian Tan as Snively Swine/Sir Reginald Rottenton.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at penfieldplayers.org; online sales will stop at 4 p.m. on the Friday for that weekend’s show. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Penfield Recreation Center at (585) 340-8655. Discounts are available for groups purchasing 10 or more tickets.