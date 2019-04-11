The Women’s Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, recently announced the 20 finalists for its annual Young Women of Distinction Award.

The scholarship program supports the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders.

Modeled after the Athena Award, the program is designed to discover high school seniors who displayed outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and involvement in the nine-county Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Four top recipients — one each from the Rochester City School District, eastern and western Monroe County, and the eight surrounding regional counties surrounding Monroe — will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The 2019 Young Women of Distinction Award finalists are Sydney Boone, Avon High School; Abigail Bush, Perry HS; Annabelle Carney, Pavilion HS; Lauren Cody, Honeoye Falls-Lima HS; Erika Dick, Churchville-Chili Senior HS; Twanda Dixon and Jenna Peterson, Rush-Henrietta Senior HS; Maggie Dow, Penfield HS; Ana Eveleigh, Bloomfield HS; Erynne Garver, Midlakes HS; Katherine Kopp, Victor HS; Alyssa Libonati, Spencerport HS; Alicia Loui and Maeve Reed, Fairport HS; Aarya Patel, Brighton HS; Joelle Provino, Mount Morris HS; Ammie Rodriguez, All City High; Elyse Spencer, School of the Arts; Karenna Thomas, Wilson Magnet HS; and Maria Wojciechowski, Our Lady of Mercy.

The Women’s Council will recognize the finalists at a celebration from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on May 6 at The Strathallan Rooftop, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Email cassidy.franklin@greaterrochesterchamber.com or visit rocwomenscouncil.org for information.