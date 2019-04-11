A cast of more than 40 students from area high schools across Monroe County will perform in Sing-Out, a musical revue celebrating 30 years of raising funds for local children’s charities.

Sing-Out’s two shows run at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 and 4 at the East Rochester High School Auditorium, 200 Woodbine Ave., East Rochester.

Tickets can be purchased at sing-out.com and at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for senior citizens; and $8 for guests 19 and younger.

This year’s show benefits the Willie Bee Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports families and children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Produced entirely by a volunteer cast and crew, Sing-Out mixes classics from the American songbook with contemporary pop. The cast rehearses for five months, working side-by-side with industry professionals to master the dance steps and learn the songs. On this year’s song list is “Vogue,” “Party Rock” and “Fame.”

Visit sing-out.com or email singoutcompany@gmail.com for more information on tickets and show dates.