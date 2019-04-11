There is a fight in Albany that could have a big impact on thousands of jobs across our area. It could also force many of you to have to pay more to golf.

There is a fight in Albany that could have a big impact on thousands of jobs across our area. It could also force many of you to have to pay more to golf.

This has to do with President Trump and one of his golf club's right outside New York City. The Trump Organization is in a legal battle with the Town of Ossining over a tax bill for Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

In previous financial disclosures, Mr. Trump claimed the property was worth $50 million, but the company now argues it should be much less than the $15 million the town determined during an assessment. The outcome would make a difference for how much the company would owe on taxes.

State Democrats are using this case to push what critics are calling the "golf tax" bill.

It would allow local governments to assess courses on the "highest and best use" instead of current use for the properties.

State Senator Pam Helming believes taxes would skyrocket for courses in the Finger Lakes and along Lake Ontario. The Republican says it will put a burden on small businesses and golf courses that could be forced to shut down.

The PGA Golf Professional at Geneva Country Club calls this "unnecessary and unfair.”

The bill is still stuck in committee in the state Senate.

Supporters are planning a rally later this month at Trump National in Westchester County to call on President Trump to “pay his fair share of taxes.”