Writers and Books recently wrapped up the 19th year of its annual community reading program, “Rochester Reads.”

This year, the organization hosted Omar El Akkad, author ofl “American War.” El Akkad’s residency in Rochester included five days of events, readings, book signings and lectures. El Akkad visited various locations in Rochester and the Finger Lakes area including libraries, college campuses, high schools, a senior living center and the Monroe Correctional Facility. This year more than 1,100 people attended these readings.

“This year’s program offered an important novel that leaves an indelible impression on readers. And the myriad audiences who came out to see the author in person were treated to a thoughtful, engaging, wide-ranging conversation — and that community engagement is at the core of this program,” said Karen vanMeenen, coordinator of “Rochester Reads.”

Copies of “American War” are on sale in the Writers and Books bookstore, 740 University Ave., Rochester.