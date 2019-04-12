Eastman School of Music faculty members, students and alumni will join the worldwide observance of Yom HaShoah with “A Time to Remember,” a Holocaust remembrance concert, at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 in Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

The free concert showcases music written by — or in tribute to — those who died or survived the World War II concentration and work camps. This includes “Remember Me” by David Maslanka, works by Erwin Schulhoff and Lazlo Wiener, Suite for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman, and “Windsongs: For the Children of Terezin” by Larry Zimmerman.

The series of annual concerts was started in 2014 by Renee Jolles, professor of violin. Her father, Jerome Jolles, buried bodies as part of a work detail in Romania during Nazi occupation.

A reception provided by Temple Beth El of Rochester will follow.