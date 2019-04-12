Nazareth College President Daan Braveman announced his plan to retire in 2020 in an address to faculty and staff.

He is the ninth president in the college’s 95-year history. When Braveman completes his 15-year tenure in June 2020, he will be Nazareth College’s longest-serving president.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult decision for me as I have tremendous love for this school. I firmly believe that Nazareth has precisely the values and mission that are needed in higher education,” said Braveman. “Yet, a change in leadership is beneficial for an institution. It creates opportunities for fresh ideas, for new energy and for heightened levels of excitement. So too, I believe that change is good for individuals, making room for renewal, new experiences and personal growth.”

Braveman was inaugurated as president of Nazareth College in 2005 and has been an unwavering leader. Braveman’s leadership helped successfully create and execute the 2020 Strategic Plan, which set an eight-year course for the college that enabled Nazareth to grow and change while being fiscally responsible by continually re-investing back into the institution with a focus on student-centered initiatives and outcomes.

The success, he pointed out, is a collegewide effort.

“No one person or small group can change a place,” said Braveman. “It required the dedicated work of faculty staff, students, trustees, alumni and donors.”

Before Braveman’s tenure, Nazareth hadn’t built any new buildings in more than a decade, and there are now eight new or renovated buildings to support the College’s more than 60 undergraduate academic programs and 25 graduate programs and to improve the student experience.

“The successes Nazareth College has reached over the last 15 years are a direct correlation of the leadership style and qualities of Daan Braveman,” said Nazareth College board of trustees Chairman Sergio Esteban, CEO of LaBella Associates. “Daan has an innate ability in developing a vision and focusing on its execution by humbly seeking ideas and achieving support from his senior team and the entire Nazareth Community.”

The achievements of Nazareth students, along with the commitment of the College’s dedicated faculty and staff, is what Braveman said he is most proud of. Under Braveman, Nazareth created the nationally-recognized Center for Life’s Work in 2016, which integrates career development into a student’s entire college experience from day one, when each freshman gets a career coach. He also brought together the resources to develop the highly-successful $1,500 SPARK grant, available to each freshman and sophomore to fund study abroad, research, or unpaid internships.

“Under President Braveman’s leadership, Nazareth’s unwavering focus and investment in academic programs and student success has paid dividends,” said Nazareth College board of trustees Vice Chairman Timothy Fournier, chairman and CEO of Conifer Realty. “Because of the strategic focus on fulfilling our responsibilities to students and creating a culture of success, we now find ourselves in an enviable position quite rare among private institutions in New York state. Over the last 15 years, we have seen increased retention, academic reputation and growth in endowment and enrollment. Daan’s tenure has brought growth, stability and forward momentum for the college.”

Nazareth’s board of trustees and senior staff will use the coming year to launch a national search for the college’s next president, who would be expected to start July 1, 2020.

Visit naz.meritpages.com for more information.