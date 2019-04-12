Parkminster Preschool, 2710 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 5 to celebrate 50 years of serving families in the area.

The event is open to former or current preschool families, as well as former staff and committee members.

Visitors can explore classrooms, speak with current staff members and view 50 years worth of class pictures. A ceremony at 3 p.m. will honor the anniversary and include refreshments.

Four women from Parkminster Presbyterian Church opened the school in February 1969 to offer a program with developmentally appropriate opportunities for young children to grow. The school’s goal is centered on the idea of a definite relationship between learning and play.

Parkminster staff seek to recognize the strengths, weaknesses, needs, talents and desires of each child, and work with their families to help develop each child’s confidence and independence.