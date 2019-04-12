Mia is a very sweet 1-year-old cat who loves attention. Although she would love to be the only pet, she will give plenty of cuddles. She has enough energy that she keeps people entertained, but she has no problem keeping laps warm when she’s ready to relax.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.