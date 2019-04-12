Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will end its 46th season with “Revival: The Resurrection of Son House” by Keith Glover on May 1-June 2.

“Revival” brings blues legend Eddie “Son” House (Cleavant Derricks) to life, from his beginnings in rural Mississippi to his obscure life in Rochester and the rebirth of his career in 1964.

Joining Derricks in the cast are AnnEliza Canning-Skinner, Philip Detrick, Badia Fahra, Silas Holtz, Jared Morgan, Clifton Oliver, Tyrone Robinson, Anthony Rosado, Alexis Sims and Antoine Smith.

Tickets start at $25. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.