Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 68° | Lo: 42°
Precipitation: 80% | Wind: WNW at 13mph
Today: News 10NBC First Alert Yellow: Much warmer with a gusty wind over 40mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon and evening.
Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 60° | Lo: 48°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 16mph
Windy with some sunshine.
Rain
Sunday
Hi: 48° | Lo: 36°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 11mph
Cloudy with some rain arriving during the afternoon into the night.