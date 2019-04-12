Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 42°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: WNW at 13mph

Today: News 10NBC First Alert Yellow: Much warmer with a gusty wind over 40mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 60° | Lo: 48°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 16mph

Windy with some sunshine.

Rain

Sunday

Hi: 48° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 11mph

Cloudy with some rain arriving during the afternoon into the night.