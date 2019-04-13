After reading the March 9 issue about the Women's Hall of Fame selections, I am disenchanted with that group and their choices. I support the supervisor of Seneca Falls. Really! They couldn't find better women than Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred, Sonia Sotomayor and Angela Davis?

Hillary Clinton has a shady record from Arkansas days. Her personal e-mail and her "philanthropy" group. Selling our assets to Russia. Talk about collusion.

Jane Fonda was a good actress. She should have stuck with that. No one has forgotten her participation in the Vietnam War.

Gloria Allred looks for big-name cases to enrich herself and ruin people's lives. She cares not about the merits of a case. If you are going to accuse, do it when it happens, and document and document. I don't believe in "selective" memory around election times, etc.

Sonia Sotomayer! What business does she even have being a Supreme Court justice when she wants to subject Americans to international laws and not follow our Constitution. I wouldn't go to another country and expect them to change their justice system to suit me.

Lastly Angela Davis, a woman who was/is a member of the Communist Party and the Black Panthers. Now there are two upstanding groups to put on your resume. Now she's pushing the BDS movement against Israel, one of our best allies.

I'm sure the Women's Hall of Fame could have dug deeper for better representatives. But maybe they received large donations.

Evelyn Brower

Naples