A $2.8 million project aims to improve the Lynaugh Road and state Route 96 intersection.

A public open house meeting about installing a roundabout at the intersection of state Route 96 and Lynaugh Road will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St.

According to state Department of Transportation officials, the intersection has experienced a high frequency of crashes, with the crash rate being roughly five times the statewide average. The predominant patterns involve right-angle and rear-end crashes on Route 96.

Work on the $2.8 million project is expected to begin in the spring or summer 2020.

For more information, contact Project Design Engineer Joshua Brasacchio at 585-371-9246 or joshua.brasacchio@dot.ny.gov.